Nuk e ka fajin Macron pse kemi kryeministër Ramën

Nga Oerd BYLYKBASHI

“Zonja Kancelare Merkel, ju lutem hapni sa me pare negociatat me Shqiperine vetem per luften kunder korrupsionit dhe krimit te organizuar. Perndryshe, zgjedhjet e 2017 do jene edhe me te keqia!”

Keto fjale kam thene ne parlament kater vite me pare, ‎me 9 korrik 2015, vetem nje dite pasi Kancelarja Merkel ishte larguar nga Shqiperia. Mesazhi ishte i thjeshte: procesi i negociatave do te ishte shpetimtar per zgjedhjet dhe demokracine ne Shqiperi.

Per fat te keq, parashikimi se Rama do te vidhte zgjedhjet doli. Qe atehere, Edi Rama vodhi pushtetin qendror bashke me bandat e krimineleve ne zgjedhjet e 2017 dhe grabiti pushtetin vendor ne 2019 me votime moniste.

Edi Rama eshte pergjegjes per nje dekade (2009-2019) bllokimi te integrimit:

Ne 2009‎ ODIHR tha qe zgjedhjet “arriten shumicen derrmuese te standarteve” dhe “nuk pati prova per manipulim te numerimit”por pa asnje grimce prove, nga korriku 2009 deri ne dhjetor 2010, ai bllokoi vendin me moton “hap kutite ose largohu”. Hapi cader ne bulevard dhe e mbylli ate me nje darke ne restorant Krokodil ne Strasburg ne 2010, kur ia kerkoi i gjithe spektri europarlamentar.

Ne 2011 bllokoi nje liste me ligje ‎qe kerkonin shumice te cilesuar. Ishin disa ndryshime ne Kodin Detar, Kodin Hekrdhor, Kodin Ajror, disa gjoba me shume ne Kodin Rrugor. Asgje nga keto nuk kishte rendesi per integrimin europian por Rama i beri ceshtje te brukselit duke i bllokuar pa afat. U deshen te vinin perfaqsues te BE qe te bindej e ta mbyllte kete bllokim absurd.

Ne 2012 bllokoi heqjen e imunitetit per deputetet per hetimin per vepra korrupsioni. Nje opozite qe kerkon te mbrohet me imunitet nga hetimi per korrupsion, vetem ajo e Edi Rames ka qene.

Perseri ne 2012 bllokoi Keshillin e Qarkut te Fierit‎. Te gjithe e kujtojne ate absurd por asnje nuk e kuptoi se si Keshilli i Qarkut te Fierit u be ceshtje e Brukselit dhe bllokonte integrimin.

Ne 2013 bllokoi perseri tre ligjet me shumice te cilesuar, edhe pse ishin ligje per te cilat Rama u pohonte ambasadoreve se nuk kishte asnje kundeshtim nga ana teknike. Nuk i zhbllokoi deri dy jave para dites se zgjedhjeve,‎ kur parlamenti u mblodh ne seance te jashtezakonshme ne mes te fushates se zgjedhjeve.

Ne pranveren e 2014, kur Edi Rama ishte kryeminister prej pak muajsh, fale gjithe punes qe ishte bere prej shume vitesh para tij, dhe pas zgjedhjeve te 2013 te organizuara nga qeveria e PD dhe qe siguruan rotacion demokratik me vote‎, morem Statusin e Vendit Kandidat. Kontributi i Rames ishte pothuajse zero. Madje atehere zgjedhjet nuk ishin me kusht per integrimin.

Ne 2019, ne kete dite, kemi 6 vite ne stanjacion qe kur Edi Rama erdhi ne pushtet, dhe ne fund na mbyllen serish deren. Nje vend qe nuk ben dot zgjedhje demokratike, qe nuk ka Gjykate Kushtetuese dhe Gjykate te Larte, e ka mbytur krimi i organizuar, trafiku i droges dhe korrupsioni dhe shkelen perdite te drejtat e njeriut, nuk mund t’i hapin deren. Ky eshte mesazhi i hidhur nga Europa.

Por ka nje te vertete qe sado e hidhur te duket sot, ajo mbetet e verteta: negociatat per antaresim BE-ja i hap kur je bere me i mire dhe jo per t’u bere me i mire. Nese shqiptareve sot iu mbyll dera per nje kohe pa afat, fajin e ka Edi Rama, as Macron dhe asnje lider tjeter europian! Eshte Edi Rama qe duhet te jape doreheqjen dhe askush tjeter.

Nese ‎shqiptaret kane nje kryeminister qe brenda palave te karagjozllekut te citjaneve fsheh korrupsionin e tij grabitqar dhe paktin e tij me kriminelet per te qeverisur me vote te blere, ata, shqiptaret kane vetem nje rruge: te shporrin kete kryeminister. Vete ai nuk zbret kurre nga pushteti.

To this effect, the Council calls on the Commission to monitor closely the above reform efforts by Albania and ëill assess progress on the basis of the yearly Commission report. The Council recalls that the decision to open accession negotiations ëith Albania ëill be subject to completion of national parliamentary procedures and endorsement by the European Council and ëill sëiftly thereafter be folloëed by the first Intergovernmental Conference by the end of 2019, depending on progress made.

The Council underlines that this assessment of progress should include

further tangible and sustained results focusing in particular on the rule of laë.

On elections, the Council attaches particular importance to Albania addressing the outstanding recommendations of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights.

The Council also attaches particular importance to Albania’s continued efforts in reducing the number of manifestly unfounded asylum applications and also asks the Commission to ensure that this is taken into account.

The Council takes note of the intention of the Commission to begin the necessary preparatory work.