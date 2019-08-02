Protests Against Demolition of Historic National Theatre in Tirana

Albanian authorities decided to demolish the National Theatre, one of the most prominent cultural centres in Tirana and an important social and public space in the city. Artists and citizens from the Alliance for the National Theatre have been protesting against its demolition for over a year and have created a human barricade in and around the building.

As part of a police raid today, for the first time ,violence against the protesters was used. Read and share their manifesto and sign the petition at change.org.

Already in June 2018, the cultural heritage network Europa Nostra expressed its sincere concernsregarding the decision to demolish with the National Theatre a heritage site of great cultural and architectural importance in Europe.

See also the report from December 2018 about the the Alliance for the National Theatre in Tirana at nachtkritik (German)

“Action Committee for Artists Rights”