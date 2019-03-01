Basha refuses Majko’s invitation

Minister for Diaspora, Pandeli Majko has invited Democratic Party leader Lulzim Basha at the Diaspora Summit that is taking place in Tirana.

According to the agenda of discussion, Lulzim Basha should speak the tenth, before the head of the government. But Basha, through two Twitter posts, has rejected this invitation.

According to him, the Diaspora has a vital contribution to the country’s economic and political life, but can never accept its use as a government facade.

“We have a huge diaspora debt, so I can never accept its use as a facade from the man that filled the asylum seekers camps with 300,000 Albanians, driving them out of their homes, and tarnished the Albania’s name with cannabis , just to hand over the country to the hands of oligarchs and crime. Albania needs vital assistance and contribute from Diaspora. I and the Democratic Party welcome the support and and sincere cooperation to build in Albania the opportunities, security, freedom and values the people of Diaspora enjoy in their countries of residence, “says Basha.