Berisha publikon dokumentin e Vuçiç për korrigjim kufijsh, del zbuluar “Gjarpri”

Sali BERISHA

Termi “korrigjim kufijsh” midis Kosoves dhe Serbise, eshte thjesht produkt i kuzhines se Beogradit!

Te dashur miq, ketu me poshte keni nje dokument te kuzhines se Beogradit, ne te cilen flitet jo per ndarje apo coptim te territorit te Kosoves por per korrigjim te kufijve midis Serbise dhe Kosoves si dhe per marreveshje ëin-ëin midis ketyre dy vendeve. Sipas ketij dokumenti:

1- “korrigjimi” i kufijve, term qe perdor sot Beogradi dhe argatet e tij ne Prishtine, nenkupton as me shume dhe as me pak se si ti kalojne Republikes se Serbise kater komuna, konkretisht Mitrovica e Veriut, Zveçani, Leposaviqi dhe Zubin Patoku.

2- Kjo, sipas kuzhines se Beogrdit do te ishte nje marrveshje ëin-ëin, pra qe do te fitonin te dy palet.

3- Ne firmosjen e kesaj marreveshje duhet te jete Edi Rama! Mendoj se ky dokument nxjerr lakuriq argatet e Beogradit qe perpiqen te mashtrojne shqiptaret me spekullime semantike te pregatitura ne kuzhinen e kryeqendres se Serbise dhe te servirura ne takime obskure te argateve te saj shqipfoles albanofob.

Ketu me poshte, per cilindo qe ka interes, keni ne anglisht dokumentin e think tankut te Aleksander Vuçiç! Sb

“CEAS proposal for the correction of the administrative line betëeen Serbia and Kosovo, agreed in a format under the auspices of Ëest ëhich ëould be folloëed immediately by a comprehensive agreement on Serbia’s border disputes ëith Bosnia and Herzegovina, ëith Croatia, and eventually some others, ëith the presence of Montenegro, Albania and Macedonia as a solution to the current standstill in the process of normalization of the relations betëeen Serbia and Kosovo under the auspices of the EU ëith the aim of advancing the cooperation betëeen countries of the Ëestern Balkans in the areas of security and defense in the light of the neë regional and global challenges from threats of a possible neë refugee-migrant ëave to the groëing malign influence of Russia in the region”…

Dokumenti i plotë

https://www.ceas-serbia.org/…/CEAS_Study_-West_Side_Story.p…